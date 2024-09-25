LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

TREE stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $766.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 124.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 30.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

