Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,475,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,724,120.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 221,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.82 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grid Dynamics

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.