Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading Down 2.4%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 2,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Leonardo Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

