Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leonardo Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FINMY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Leonardo Company Profile
