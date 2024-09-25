Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FINMY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

