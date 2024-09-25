Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.
