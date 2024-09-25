Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEXXW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 10,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,345. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

