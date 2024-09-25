Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 5%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.03. 57,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 292,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The firm has a market cap of $529.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 22,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $165,748.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,480.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 22,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $165,748.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,480.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad bought 32,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,203 shares of company stock valued at $549,922. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

