Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 7.7%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 7,632,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 1,722,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Live Company Group Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £779,760.00, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

