Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.53

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$160.53 and traded as high as C$177.37. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$177.31, with a volume of 300,925 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on L shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$160.72. The firm has a market cap of C$54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.07 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 9.5804503 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$48,884.02. In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$48,884.02. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

