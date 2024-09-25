Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,523,000 after buying an additional 1,527,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Logitech International by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 798,759 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $15,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

