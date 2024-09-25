Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.79. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 98,219 shares traded.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

