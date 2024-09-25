Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires 382,767 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,767 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises about 3.8% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $474,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

