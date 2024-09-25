Lone Pine Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 4.8% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.97% of Vistra worth $587,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,082,000 after acquiring an additional 841,292 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 64.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,719,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,096,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

