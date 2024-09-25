Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Up 200.8% in September

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
Shares of Lowell Farms stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.
About Lowell Farms
