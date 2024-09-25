LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) Short Interest Up 519.9% in September

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 519.9% from the August 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:LQR remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 63,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. LQR House has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). LQR House had a negative return on equity of 152.13% and a negative net margin of 907.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Research analysts forecast that LQR House will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

