Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 2.2%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.48. 4,448,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,737,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

