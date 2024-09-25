Luminar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,443 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 9,441 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 23,357,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,193,695. The stock has a market cap of $415.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Invst LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.