Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MACE remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 97,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,077. Mace Security International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

