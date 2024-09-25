Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mace Security International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MACE remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 97,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,077. Mace Security International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Mace Security International Company Profile
