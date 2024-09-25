Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.44

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.44 and traded as high as C$9.38. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 6,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$242.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9700413 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

