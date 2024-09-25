Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 180.7% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $577.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 65,540 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

