Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 6,613 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,215,000 after purchasing an additional 604,251 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,319 shares during the period.

Shares of CLDX opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

