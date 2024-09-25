Magnetar Financial LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

