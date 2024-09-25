Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

