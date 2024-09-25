Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 15,436 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average is $203.45. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.