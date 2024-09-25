Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

