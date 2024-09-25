Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

