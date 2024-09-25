Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter. Maison Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Maison Solutions Stock Up 122.4 %
Shares of MSS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Maison Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $22.97.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
