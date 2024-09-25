Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter. Maison Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Maison Solutions Stock Up 122.4 %

Shares of MSS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Maison Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.