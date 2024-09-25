Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MNL traded up GBX 11 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 660 ($8.84). The stock had a trading volume of 68,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,269. The company has a market cap of £264.99 million, a PE ratio of 254.83 and a beta of 0.42. Manchester & London has a 12-month low of GBX 409 ($5.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 850 ($11.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 673 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 686.92.

Insider Activity at Manchester & London

In related news, insider Daniel Wright bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($47,268.34). In related news, insider Daren John Morris bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £27,840 ($37,279.06). Also, insider Daniel Wright bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £35,300 ($47,268.34). 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

