Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Up 423.8% in September

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 423.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Down 1.2 %
Mandalay Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.47. 1,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.62.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
