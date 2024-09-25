Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Up 423.8% in September

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 423.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Mandalay Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.47. 1,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.62.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

