Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $257.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.3 %

MANH stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $282.22. 241,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.71 and a 200-day moving average of $240.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $287.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,606,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.