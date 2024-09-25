Mansi Khetani Sells 23,409 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,997,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $13,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $9,733,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 621,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 487,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

