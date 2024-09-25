Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 36,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114,213 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 737,203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2,913.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,741 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

