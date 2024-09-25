Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.57

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.57 and last traded at C$39.33, with a volume of 905768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The company has a market cap of C$69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.9826353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In related news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23. Insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

