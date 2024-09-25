Mark Thompson Purchases 3,155 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,257.45.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Thompson purchased 3,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,041.50.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Mark Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 9th, Mark Thompson bought 630 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,798. The stock has a market cap of C$31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$85.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.70.

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4173028 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.70%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

