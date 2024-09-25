Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL traded down $15.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,556.95. 24,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,563.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,554.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Markel Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

