Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Marlowe Stock Performance
MRLWF remained flat at $5.90 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Marlowe has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
Marlowe Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marlowe
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.