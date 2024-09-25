Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

VAC opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.