Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 5,195,787 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 204.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195,787 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $92,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in StoneCo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,777,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 392,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda grew its holdings in StoneCo by 57.6% during the second quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 2,344,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 856,552 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.