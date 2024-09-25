Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $99,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Insulet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after acquiring an additional 443,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,591 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 462.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 246,364 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $243.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

