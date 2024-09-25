Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 878,644 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $90,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $392,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $392,083.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $621,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,898,087.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,537 shares of company stock worth $5,626,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.