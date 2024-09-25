Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 232.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,997 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $102,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $18,147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.35.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

