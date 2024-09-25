Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $94,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 240,611 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 90,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

THC stock opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

