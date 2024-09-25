Marshall Wace LLP Has $101.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $101,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,134,000. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after buying an additional 236,012 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.
Vistra Trading Up 0.7 %
Vistra stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.08.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.99%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
