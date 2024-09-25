Marshall Wace LLP Has $68.43 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 799,998 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $68,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

