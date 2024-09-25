Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 594.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $89,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.69 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,383,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,231,672 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

