Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,643,307 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 698.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $93,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after buying an additional 214,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,591,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,562,000 after purchasing an additional 723,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,610,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Kroger by 35.1% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,395,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,743.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $444,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Melius Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

