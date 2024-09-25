Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 259.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $97,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $802.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $807.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $687.46.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

