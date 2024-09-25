Marshall Wace LLP Sells 607,746 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Kellanova worth $72,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 13,825.3% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 580,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1,589.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 508,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 478,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 969,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,520,000 after purchasing an additional 474,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $4,484,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,949 shares of company stock valued at $74,350,847 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of K stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.