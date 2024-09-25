Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $536.01. 395,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,546. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,073,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.