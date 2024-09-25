Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.