Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
